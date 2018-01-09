Bhim Army chief taken into preventive custody, released

BHIM ARMY chief Ashok Kamble, along with two others, were taken into preventive custody by police on Sunday for allegedly protesting in Mulund without seeking the necessary permissions.

According to police, Kamble was taken in to preventive custody after he held a meeting with his supporters in Mulund to protest the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

“We had taken the trio into preventive custody after they were protesting without seeking necessary permission. They were, however, later allowed to go,” said Akhilesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (zone 7).

According to police, Kamble had also written to them, seeking the postponement of a programme — organised by the RSS — that was held in the city on Sunday.

