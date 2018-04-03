Bharat bandh: Flight and train travellers delayed

PASSENGERS arriving in Mumbai from various parts of the country Monday faced trouble reaching railway stations and airports.

In the wake of a Bharat bandh called by several Dalit organisations over the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention

of Atrocities) Act, travellers expressed difficulties over making it on time for flights or trains. On Monday, protesters blocked railway tracks in parts of Delhi and Bihar, thus suspending train operations in the state. Transport services in Mumbai including suburban railways and taxis, however, were not affected.

Hevin Hindocha, a Thane resident, said his train was delayed by almost an hour when he was travelling to Mumbai from Falna in Rajasthan. “I was travelling on the 19708 Aracali Express. Due to the bandh, we faced difficulties in eating lunch before the journey as no hotel was open. After I tweeted to the railways, they helped us with food when we reached the train.”

Hevin added how he had to find new roads to reach the station as protesters had blocked the main roads leading to

the station.

By Monday evening, fliers had tweeted to respective airlines inquiring if flight services would be affected. Ankit Mehta, a student who flew down to visit his family in Dadar, said, “My flight was scheduled from Delhi to Mumbai at 6.30 pm. My bus was stuck on the way from Rishikesh to Delhi due to Bharat Bandh. I asked the airline to reschedule my flight as I was unsure of reaching the airport on time. I finally took another flight to reach Mumbai,” he said. Fliers from Mumbai said they postponed trips to affected parts in the city due to the bandh.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App