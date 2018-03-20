Bhandup triple murder: Police team sent to UP to nab four accused

A TEAM of Mumbai Police, on hunt for four accused in the Bhandup triple murder case, left for Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The four accused, believed to be in their early twenties, hail from Uttar Pradesh, said police. They are missing from their residence and it is suspected that they may have fled to their native place, an officer added. The police have also procured a CCTV footage showing the four accused fleeing from the spot on foot. On Sunday evening, a vegetable vendor in Bhandup allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old man and his two sons to death amid a festering dispute over space to park a handcart.

The deceased, identified as Ghulam Ali Shaikh (48), owns a scrap shop behind Zakariya compound in Bhandup where his two sons Shabaz (25) and Shadab (15) also work. On Sunday, the accused who own a vegetable cart got into a fight with the deceased over parking the cart in front of their shop.

The accused allegedly used a knife meant for cutting vegetables to stab Shaikh and his two sons several times and fled. The three were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead. The Bhandup police registered a case of murder and started looking for the accused. The accused, however, had left the flat and have been missing.

A senior officer said, “The accused belong to the same family. They reside near Sonapur in Bhandup, the spot where the murder took place. Since the incident, the family has been missing. We are looking for the accused in the city. A team has also been dispatched to UP to see if the accused fled to their native place there. We should be able to nab them soon.”

