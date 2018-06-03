Bhandup: Three electrocuted in pre-monsoon showers

The bodies have been sent to MT Agrawal hospital, said a civic official. (Represenatational Image) The bodies have been sent to MT Agrawal hospital, said a civic official. (Represenatational Image)

Three persons, including two children, died due to electrocution in Bhandup on Saturday amid heavy rain. The deceased have been identified as Om Vadtare (10), Sara Younus Shaikh (9) and Anil Pandurang Yadav (33). Police said Vadtare and his friend Rohan Sutar were on a playground in Trimurti area of Bhandup East when they came in contact with a live wire, suspected to have been detached from an electric pole. While Vadtare died, Sutar had been admitted to Godrej Local residents claimed that a stray dog who was with them was also electrocuted.

In another incident at Khindipada Bhandup West, two local residents were electrocuted when they came in touch with an electric wire during rain. According to the BMC’s disaster management cell, Yadav and Shaikh were electrocuted around 8 pm. The bodies have been sent to MT Agrawal hospital, said a civic official. A doctor at the hospital said both were declared brought dead on arrival.

