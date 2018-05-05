Bhandup: Man held for ‘killing’ wife

The Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Bhandup. In an attempt to mislead the police, the accused initially claimed that the woman had been attacked by an intruder who allegedly fled their house after the incident, the police said. According to police officers, the incident took place around 4.45 am on Friday. The police said the accused, Birbal Gupta, attacked the woman with a kitchen knife while their three children were asleep.

An officer from Bhandup police station said: “The couple got married 10 years ago. Since then they have been living in Tulshedpada area of Bhandup with their children.” The police also said that following the incident, the accused came out of the house and raised the alarm. He alleged that his wife had been attacked by an intruder while he was asleep. The woman, Neha Gupta (28), was taken to Agarwal hospital where she was declared dead. The police said the accused slit her throat and stabbed on the shoulder.

“The hospital authorities informed Bhandup police. After registering the case, the husband was brought to the police station. He has confessed to the crime. He claimed that there was a dispute between them over money and he attacked her as he was angry,” said an officer.

The police said the couple had been fighting for some time. The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in Mulund court and remanded in police custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Akhilesh Kumar, said an investigation is on.

