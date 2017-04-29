Bhandup becomes summer haunt for thirsty birds

Commonly sighted Lesser Flamingos at Bhandup pumping station. (Photo courtesy: Sunish Subramanian) Commonly sighted Lesser Flamingos at Bhandup pumping station. (Photo courtesy: Sunish Subramanian)

In Mumbai’s eastern corner, accumulated water outside a pumping station is a ‘hub’ for aquatic birds and nature enthusiasts. And with the mercury on the rise, the number of birds coming to quench their thirst have multiplied, visitors claim. Commonly known as Bhandup Pumping Station (BPS), the area is home to at least 27 bird species, a majority of which are aquatic birds like the kingfisher.

Besides Sewri Mudflats, SGNP and Aarey Milk Colony, the pumping station has become a biodiversity spot for not only birds, but also jackals and snakes. “The BPS is a creek-edge landscape that includes lengths of a nearby mangrove creek, as well as ingress ponds where tidal waters have flowed in as part of the salt-making processes of locals over the past 100 years,” said Sunjoy Mongal, a nature enthusiast.

The western length of the stretch is an open scrubland terrain that provides a nice mix of wetland and grass/scrub landscapes. Located along the Eastern Express Highway, on the stretch of salt pans as one passes heading towards Thane, is what has come to be recognised as one of the best birding spots in the city.

Unlike the Sewri mudflats where the arrival of migrating flamingoes draws hundreds of nature enthusiasts every winter, Bhandup Pumping Station attracts bird watchers through the year. However, nature enthusiasts like Sunish Subramanian have observed that hot spells in the city have attracted more birds to the pumping station.

“Bhandup pumping station has a rich biodiversity with birds like pond heron, red-vented bulbul, great egrets, painted stork, Baya Weaver, golden oriole, gull-billed tern, sandpiper, lesser flamingo, black-winged stilts, brown-headed gull, Garganey Duck,” said Subramanian.

Regulars to the hotspot have observed that this summer, the cormorants, which unlike other aquatic birds, have no oil glands to help keep their feathers dry, are being commonly sighted.

“We see them sitting with their wings spread out so that they can dry themselves before diving into the water again to catch their food,” said a visitor.

