Bhamla Foundation launches green initiative

The initiative in line with the United Nation’s ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ programme was launched in the presence of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Express The initiative in line with the United Nation’s ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ programme was launched in the presence of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Express

THE BHAMLA Foundation launched an environmental initiative in line with the United Nation’s ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ programme, in the presence of the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

The new initiative is aimed at reducing plastic usage and subsequently reducing pollution. As a part of the programme, the foundation will hand out bags made out of biodegradable fabrics such as cotton or jute to shopkeepers in and around the city. The foundation will encourage more people to look for alternatives to plastic, such as wood and paper.

In another measure, the foundation plans to encourage people to pick up plastic littered around as they go for their daily jogs or strolls in exchange for a reward. Instituting a drainage cleanliness drive along with local volunteers and rewarding the BMC workers is also on the cards.

“The strategisation of the various moves is on at present,” said Asif Bhamla, president of the Bhamla Foundation. The foundation is also organising a drive to ban packaged water that uses plastic packaging and promote the use of glass bottles instead. The foundation has decided to employ people from the rural pockets of Maharashtra to make khadi bags to replace plastic.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App