When I belatedly recognised the man on a bicycle on a crowded street in Pune City, I cut him a salute. I was travelling by car on one of my infrequent visits to Pune and did not expect to see my former boss on a cycle! I had forgotten that Bhai Vaidya was of a different mould than the normal politician. Using a form of transport that he could afford to pay for from his own resources was par for the course.

Bhai Vaidya was the Minister of State for Home in 1980 when I headed the Crime Branch in the Mumbai City Police. The Police Commissioner, Madhusudan Kasbekar, dealt with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister on a daily basis. As Crime Branch chief, I did interact with Bhai Vaidya but not as frequently as the Commissioner.

But Vaidya had more confidence and trust in me than he had for my chief as I found out later. I got a call from him to come and meet him at his home. He told me that he had been approached by a despicable character who wanted some work done for which he offered him a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He wanted the man caught. I was in a fix. Obviously my boss, the Commissioner had not been informed. The Minister had warned me to not inform him about this operation. I consulted a close confidant in the police who advised me to share this information with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and entrust them with the job. By doing so, I could escape my immediate senior’s wrath. The operation was successful. The criminal was caught red-handed and later convicted.

Bhai Vaidya’s wife was a working woman. If my memory serves me correctly, she was a teacher. Every day she set off to work by public transport. Some psychophantic officers tried to convince the Minister to advise his wife to travel in the government car provided to him for official use. Bhai Vaidya refused.

Bhai Vaidya is dead. He was made of different stuff from the politicians of today and even the majority of politicians of his day. I mourn his death as I would for any good man or woman. And in my imagination I will cut him another smart salute.

