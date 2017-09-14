Between Goa and Mumbai: Jan Shatabdi may get glass-roof Vistadome coach from Saturday

The coach will be coupled at the extreme end of the train. The coach will be coupled at the extreme end of the train.

Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Goa may soon enjoy a panoramic view of sites along the railway route, as a glass-roofed Vistadome coach is likely to be attached to the popular Jan Shatabdi Express. It is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday, proving to be the fifteenth coach of the popular service in the Konkan region.

Senior officials from the CR said they were looking for a route that sees passengers who could afford the higher ticket costs of the coach. The coach will be coupled at the extreme end of the train with a specialised catering service for the passengers.

“We expect to ply this train on Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays owing to the monsoon timetable in practice. Bookings for the coach will be in place before the coach gets inaugrated on the route. We will also block the movement of passengers entering this coach considering the specialised fares to be in practice,” a senior CR official added.

The glass roof of the coach will allow a complete view of the route during the journey. The coach also has a special observation lounge and a multi-tier luggage rack. All the seats in the coach are rotatable and are pushback chairs. Twelve hanging LCDs for entertainment, automatic doors, along with a small fridge, freezer, oven and juicer grinder are also equipped in the coach. The coach came to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) in the first week of September.

