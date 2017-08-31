Better drains can cut losses by 70 per cent, say experts

Vendors wade through a waterlogged road in Andheri subway early on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Vendors wade through a waterlogged road in Andheri subway early on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A COMBINED paper prepared by more than two dozen experts in The Journal of Climate Change published in 2011 had stated that by upgrading the drainage system in Mumbai, losses associated with a 1-in-100 years flood event could be reduced by as much as 70 per cent. Over the years, Mumbai, while cementing its position as an economic powerhouse among the top 50 cities in the world, has witnessed rampant unplanned urbanisation rendering it the second most vulnerable city among the 50 to face coastal flooding.

Mumbai’s struggles to reduce its flood risk have been long-drawn, starting from 1974 when it received 575.6 mm rain on July 5 — the second highest amount of rainfall that the city has ever got in a single day. Subsequently, seven reports were drafted between 1975 and 2006 to provide the way forward for improving the city’s drainage systems.

The reports, starting from the Natu Committee in 1975 to the Chitale Committee in 2006, spoke about ways to augment Mumbai’s hierarchical network of roadside surface drains that are 2,000 km in length, 440 km of underground drains and laterals, 287 km of major and minor channels and 186 outfalls, which discharge surface runoff into rivers and the Arabian Sea.

The reports that spoke about improving disaster preparedness have had a bearing on improving Mumbai’s ability to tackle emergencies, such as floods. While most suggestions are technical, experts point out that there is a need of marrying technical solutions with ecological solutions if Mumbai wants to ready itself for future environmental challenges.

“Currently 2.8 million inhabitants in Mumbai are exposed to coastal flooding, but this figure is projected to increase to 11 million by 2070 with exposed assets growing from USD 46.2 bn to USD 1.6 trillion,” a report by Maplecroft, a global risk and strategic consulting firm, has said. As part of preparations to handle such emergencies, the BMC has undertaken widening and augmenting of drain networks across the city.

Under the Brihanmumbai Stormwater Disposal System (Brimstowad) project, six pumping stations – Irla in Vile Parle (W), Haji Ali, Lovegrove and Cleveland at Worli, Britannia at Reay Road and Gazarbandh in Santacruz – have been built while the construction of two at Mahul creek and Mogra in Andheri is still pending. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed it has completed 95 per cent of the work related to deepening and widening of the Mithi river and has so far spent Rs 659.83 crore in doing so.

While the committees spoke about getting real time weather updates and a hydrology department to effectively predict and manage emergencies, the city has only one Doppler radar to give detailed predictions hours before a heavy downpour. It was only earlier this year that the BMC passed a proposal to provide space to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to set up a second Doppler radar. The hydrology department is not active.

Activists and experts claim that while Mumbai’s ecological problems are a legacy of its topography, systemic blunders and failure to implement effective planning policies have magnified them. “The amount of rainfall in Mumbai has remained unchanged over the last 80 years. The old drainage system, coupled with the then Mumbai’s abundant open spaces, allowed the percolation of water and faster dispersal. Today, we are relying on the same system minus the open spaces, which have been concretised and do not allow percolation of water. The lack of open spaces and concretisation of the city’s land is creating problems and these pressing issues are not being addressed by the state,” activist Chandrashekhar Prabhu, who came out with a citizens’ report on the 2005 Mumbai floods, said.

Many have also blamed the neglect of the state in finding ecological solutions to the problem. “The main tussle is between engineering solutions and ecological solutions. We seem to be overly reliant on finding engineering solutions to the challenges thrown by nature. There is no effort in synergising engineering with ecology. Tomorrow, a retaining wall built to stop flooding can get washed away by a huge tidal wave. It will cost more to rebuild. Mangroves can, however, act as an effective barrier but we have a situation where they are being destroyed. The understanding of the need to strike a balance between engineering and ecology seems to be missing on the part of the state,” environmental activist Rishi Aggarwal said.

Experts also blamed the state for failing to augment its infrastructure as well as contingency plans. “I do not think it was a problem of systems failing. Systems were operational yesterday and doing their best. It is just that no serious effort has been taken in augmenting the capacity of the existing systems that are in place. There are design flaws in our city’s planning as well. One of the recommendations was to ensure that large chunks of land are not paved off. Yesterday, the maximum flooding happened in the erstwhile mill land areas, which have being completely concretised, causing flooding,” Pankaj Joshi, Executive Director of the Urban Design Research Institute, said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App