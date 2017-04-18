BEST’s cost-cutting measure: Mumbai commuters complain as AC bus services scrapped on 25 routes

NILESH AMBEKAR, a Thane resident, says he is left with no option now but to drive his vehicle till Andheri regularly, after services of air-conditioned (AC) Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Trust (BEST) buses were suspended from Monday.

“I am left with no option but to drive my personal vehicle in the peak hours. With an AC bus, the commute would be smoother. I preferred the bus particularly because it had better seats and was air-conditioned,” said Ambekar.

The undertaking suspended the services of the buses from Monday as part of its cost-cutting measures to reduce losses. Services of 266 buses were suspended on 25 routes as officials claimed they hardly attracted commuters but added to the maintenance costs.

“It is a regressive step. Public transport in the city needs to be enhanced to suit public interests and demands. AC buses were the face of improved commute in the city and their suspension is a disappointing move,” said Prabhat Kolhad, who would often use an AC bus to travel in south Mumbai.

While regular commuters complained against having to switch to an alternative mode of transport, they also expressed disinterest in switching to non-AC buses. The longer time taken by non-AC buses and their shoddy condition remained the major issues.

“The undertaking must make sure that the non-AC buses use the route used by AC ones. The non-AC buses take a lot of time as they make more stops. I might take an AC cab or a fast train, but switching to a regular bus would not be an option for me,” said Pali Singh.

“The BEST must take a leaf out of buses used by municipal authorities of Navi Mumbai and Thane. I personally feel the undertaking slacked with enough marketing to the routes or need of these buses. It is cruel to stop their services during summers,” said another commuter, Satyen Mehta.

Erratic timings and poor maintenance of some AC buses were also some of the complaints by the commuters. The buses helped reduce traffic on the roads as many private vehicle users had switched to the buses.

“The buses did contribute in helping many commuters give up private vehicles. But, it is equally necessary for the public transport to be commercially viable, which the buses were not,” said Prasanth Nair, a commuter.

The undertaking now plans to replace the present routes of AC buses with regular services on 13 routes.

The undertaking plans to reimburse the amount of bus pass-holders or allow them to travel in regular buses. The buses will be auctioned or scrapped after the committee approves the proposal.

