BEST unions threaten hunger strike from today

EIGHT trade union leaders representing staff of the Brihan-mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking have threatened to go on a hunger strike from Tuesday to protest what they call inaction by authorities to improve the financial condition of the bus utility service. Other representatives of BEST’s 16 unions will stage a protest in front of the Wadala bus depot Tuesday to oppose alleged attempts to privatise the undertaking.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-led BEST has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore. At several previous meetings, BEST officials had sought a grant of Rs 2,000 crore from the BMC to tide over the crisis. Since April, the undertaking has been struggling to pay salaries to 42,000 employees.

In a meeting on Monday, BMC advised BEST to wet-lease buses, cut salaries of employees and retrench staff before it expects a further grant. Officials who attended the meeting said the issue would be further discussed on August 10.

“We feel the authorities are not serious about the difficulties of the undertaking and issues faced by the employees. We had asked them to waive the remaining installments required to be paid by the BEST considering undertaking’s precarious condition. Disbursing our complete salaries on time was among some of our demands that they failed to comply,” said Ranjan Chaudhari, leader of one of the BEST unions.

In order to make sure services are not affected, the strike from Tuesday will be conducted by 1,000 employees at a time, in a relay over the next few days, said union representatives. “While we expect others to join in, our aim is not to affect services. I, along with other leaders of the unions, will stage the hunger strike to highlight our cause,” said Shashank Rao, leader of BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti.

“We are still in talks with BMC to find a permanent solution to improve the situation. The protests must be carried out in a peaceful manner and should not affect the services of BEST,” a senior BEST official said.

