BEST told to pay Rs 6.11 lakh compensation to parents of accident victim

THE MOTOR Accident Claims Tribunal has directed BEST Undertaking to pay compensation of Rs 6.11 lakh to the parents of a 23-year-old who was knocked down by a bus while crossing the road.

Awdeshkumar Gautam was killed on August 30, 2011 on LBS Marg in Ghatkopar allegedly crushed under a BEST bus MH-01-9659. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but was declared dead on admission.

Gautam’s parents, Santaram and Prerna, the applicants in the case, approached the tribunal claiming compensation of Rs 7 lakh along with interest.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) contended before the tribunal that no eyewitnesses were examined to prove the involvement of the bus by the applicants and that the offence registered against its driver was based on hearsay statement.

It further submitted that they had examined four witnesses including the driver who claimed that no such accident took place involving his bus.

“It is settled law that Motor Vehicles Act is a beneficial legislation…Moreover, in case of death claim it is not expected from dependent of deceased to secure presence of eyewitnesses in every case. Moreover, in most of the cases dependents are illiterate and therefore, only on the ground of non-examination of eyewitnesses their claim cannot be dismissed,” the tribunal said in its order.

It ruled that the parents had not witnessed the accident but had made their claim on the basis of documentary evidence including police and medical papers. The tribunal observed that though the BEST had claimed that no such incident took place, an offence was registered on the same day based on the statement of a man who was told by a motorcyclist the number of the BEST bus which had caused the fatal injury to Gautam.

The court decided on the quantum of compensation by calculating Gautam’s notional income of Rs 6000 per month along with his age, future prospects, personal expenses, and it came to Rs 4.86 lakh.

The tribunal also imposed an amount of Rs 25000 towards funeral expenses and one lakh for ‘loss of love and affection’ awarding a total of Rs 6.11 lakh to be paid within one month to the parents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now