BEST to take 50 buses on lease to curb losses

IN A fresh attempt to curtail losses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has planned to take 50 buses on lease from a private company. Apart from the staff, including conductors, the drivers and the maintenance of the vehicles will be outsourced. From its fleet of 3,500 buses, the undertaking would have scrapped around 300 vehicles by May end. An additional 300 buses from Tata Motors are expected to hit the roads by April of which, only three have been received by the undertaking so far. While a normal bus costs around Rs 50 lakh, an air-conditioned vehicle is worth around Rs 1 crore. The 50 buses would be taken on lease from Prasanna Purple Mobility Solution Private Limited for Rs 100 crore for a period of five years.

“The undertaking hardly makes any profit from the present routes or number of services. Most buses are already past their age limit and need to be replaced with new buses. As we are not in a position to buy any new buses due to losses borne after scrapping of Transport Division Loss Ratio (TDLR), leasing will help us curtail losses,” read a proposal expected to be discussed Friday. The decision to take buses on lease comes after the undertaking was advised by its parent body, the BMC to curtail expenditures. Around 40,000 BEST employees were not paid their February salaries for a week because of financial crunch. With a token funding of Rs 1 crore from the BMC in its budget for BEST, wet-leasing of buses was one of the cost cutting measures listed.

“The undertaking has been asked to list measures on how it plans to increase savings and curb expenditures to the BMC. We have already been asked to cut down on loss-making routes by limiting the fleet to 3,500 buses and fresh recruitment, if not important. We are also considering changes in the wage agreement policy ,” a senior BEST official said.

Ravi Raja, a leader of the Congress and BEST committee member, said they will oppose the step. “This is a move towards privatising the undertaking and we completely oppose it. We would not like to associate ourselves with this move,” he said. The BEST also plans to rationalise its routes based on revenue-making capacity and officials said this could help earn Rs 150-200 crore in the next fiscal. “This is one of the measures undertaken to curtail capital expenditures of the loss making undertaking. We will decide the routes and operational parameters of these buses. This is an experimental move and must be given a chance,” Sanjay Bhagwat, the additional general manager, BEST said.

