BEST to procure 40 midi electric buses

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee Monday passed a proposal to procure 40 midi electric buses for the city. While 20 of the buses will be air-conditioned (AC), the rest will be non-AC buses.

The buses will be procured on wet lease from a private contractor. The contract is worth Rs 73 crore (rent) to be paid in installments over seven years. While Rs 35 crore is for procuring 20 non-AC buses, the remaining amount would be for procuring AC buses.

“Electric buses are eco-friendly and there is zero emission from these buses. The first set of buses could be on the road in three months,” a senior BEST official said. BEST already plies six electric buses which were funded by its parent body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

