BEST to ply 25 AC hybrid buses

THE Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), from Friday, will ply 25 air conditioned (AC) hybrid buses within the industrial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The midi-buses would ply on nine routes in total which include feeder as well as long routes. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the buses on Friday. The nine bus routes are Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Borivali station; Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) office/family court, Bandra-Hiranandani Estate, Thane; family court-Jalvayu Vihar (Kharghar); MMRDA-Maharana Pratap Chowk,Mulund; two ring routes of Bandra railway terminus via BKC; ring route of Kurla station via BKC; two ring routes of Sion via Dharavi and BKC. While the minimum fare of travelling in the bus would be Rs 16, the highest fare would be Rs 126.

To improve bus connectivity to BKC, the MMRDA had bought 25 hybrid electric buses. BEST will operate these buses on behalf of MMRDA and both the parties have signed an agreement to this effect. Each bus costs around Rs 1.61 crore. The buses would mark the return of AC buses to be run by BEST in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The undertaking had scrapped AC buses in the city last year as the cost of maintaining the buses was higher than revenue.

“The buses are fitted with Public Information System (PIS) that would indicate the route and the next bus stop to commuters. Suitable announcements would also be made. Commuters can also keep their belongings in the bucket space provided under the seats,” a senior BEST official said. These Tata Motors-made 32-seater AC buses are low-floored and have facilities such as mobile charging points, digital displays, passenger announcement system and Wi-Fi. These buses are run on diesel and electric power and have electronic braking mechanism.

