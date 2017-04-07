BEST to hold talks with other corporations to rationalise routes

BEST operates more than 600 buses out of its total fleet on the routes that ply outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (File Photo) BEST operates more than 600 buses out of its total fleet on the routes that ply outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will soon meet transport wings of other municipal corporations in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander to discuss rationalisation of routes. This would help them mutually decide on planning services on their routes to reduce duplication.

It, however, meets stiff competition from buses run by other municipal corporations. This, officials say, has drifted away loyal commuters and affected their business.

“We plan to organise a formal talk with Thane Municipal Transport (TMT), Mira-Bhayander Municipal Transport (MBMT) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) to discuss a common plan of action of reducing losses. The meet will aim to discuss the common problems faced by each of us and will try to reach on a solution to curtail losses,” Jagdish Patil, BEST General Manager, said.

The revenue earnings of the undertaking constitute 15 per cent of the total earnings of BEST, which is around Rs 1,320 crore. Due to repetition of many services run by the four transport wings, the aim would be to plan them better.

“So, in the plan, we could decide that if a particular bus of any transport wing is scheduled at this particular hour, we will try to schedule ours a little later or earlier than that. The demand would also allow stoppage of our services at their bus stops or demand better infrastructure facilities for improving ours. This would help curtail our additional operational costs,” Patil added.

Last month, BEST was asked to curtail losses of the undertaking by working on rationalisation of routes by its parent body BMC.

As BEST incurs additional charges in paying toll fees and fuel costs by running services on longer routes, the talk could help achieve the goal, Patil added.

At present, BEST runs 150 buses in the Mira-Bhayander belt on 18 routes, 266 buses in Navi Mumbai for 30 routes and 200 buses in Thane for 24 routes. BEST also plans to curtail 150 other routes which are hardly able to recover costs incurred on them.

