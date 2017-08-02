BEST plans to shift museum from Anik depot to Byculla zoo

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is planning to shift its museum from the Anik depot to another space available in the Byculla zoo. The authorities plan to use a built-up area of around 18,000 square metres on the first floor of the zoo for the museum.

BEST chairman Anil Kokil said they had sent a proposal of interest to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to acquire the zoo space.

“We will recreate the present museum at the space available on the first floor of the zoo. We won’t pay for it as it is corporation’s land. We have asked the BMC to look into this and grant us the space,” Kokil said.

Miniature, three-dimensional models of BEST buses and photos from its past are placed in the 16-year-old Anik depot in Sion East. Kokil said the depot has failed to attract visitors due to its “odd” location.

“Visitors coming in large numbers to see the penguins at the Byculla zoo will also be able to enjoy the objects on display in the museum. It will be a huge attraction point for tourists too. A similar representation of the artefacts of the museum will be presented at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar on coming Sunday, a day before the undertaking celebrates completion of 70 years,” Kokil added.

However, the undertaking may require permissions and environmental clearances before setting up the museum.

“We have received the proposal and we are yet to discuss on its regularities. The BEST will need to take the required environmental clearances about setting up the museum as the area is immediately above the space reserved for Humboldt penguins,” said Sanjay Tripathi, director, Byculla zoo.

Meanwhile, Tuesday also witnessed the first day of strike by 1,000 BEST employees at Wadala depot. Suhas Samant, union leader and BEST committee member, said the strike would continue till August 10. He said the protest would not stop until the corporation aids BEST to tide over the financial crisis it is mired in.

“Another meeting with the BMC commissioner is scheduled on August 10 to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, we are also looking at disbursing the salaries of employees by August 10,” said Surendra Baghade, the general manager of BEST.

