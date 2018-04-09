BEST, MMRDA urge offices in BKC to use AC hybrid buses

The MMRDA had bought 25 hybrid electric buses, and BEST has been running them on nine routes around BKC. (Express Photo) The MMRDA had bought 25 hybrid electric buses, and BEST has been running them on nine routes around BKC. (Express Photo)

IN ORDER to improve ridership of air-conditioned (AC) hybrid buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), along with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is trying to make employees of government and corporate offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) region aware about the buses. They plan to target almost all the working offices in the area.

While the MMRDA had bought 25 hybrid electric buses, the BEST has been running them on nine routes around BKC since three weeks. Officials of BEST said that while there has been a growth in the ridership of buses, they want to popularise it further.

“We are seeing anywhere between 30-50 per cent occupancy of the buses on weekdays. In afternoon, it is not able to attract much ridership. By approaching offices, we want to ensure commuters become aware about the presence of hybrid electric buses,” said a senior BEST official.

Since last one week, officials have been sending e-mails to the Human Resource departments of offices, distributing pamphlets and making regular announcements about the routes of the buses. “The hybrid buses see three long routes between Navi Mumbai and BKC; Thane and BKC; and Borivali and BKC. Each of these services has fewer stops that brings down the travel time. We are trying to increase awareness among such commuters who want to switch to using hybrid buses from other modes of transport, including railways and cars,” said Hanumant Gophane, chief spokesperson, BEST.

According to official figures received from BEST, the number of passengers had increased from 2,332 on March 19 to 5,708 on April 6 this year, on all routes. While the minimum fare of travelling in the bus is Rs 16, the highest fare has been kept at Rs 126.

“We have had discussions with the corporate companies in BKC before and have collected details about their timings. We are looking to encourage the use of public transport among them and the hybrid bus is definitely a good alternative,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Another senior MMRDA official said, “BKC faces a serious traffic issue and the parking on the roads plays a major role in contributing to it. We have provided them an alternative with the hybrid bus. Now we will consider serious action against the roadside parking and ensure that people start opting for public transport.”

With provision of Wi-Fi and additional luggage space for commuters, hybrid buses mark the return of AC travel for BEST.

