BEST gets five hybrid buses

The MMRDA has procured five hybrid buses from TATA Motors last week and the BEST is expected to begin using their services by August 15. The hybrid buses will operate between Bandra, Kurla and Sion railway stations and BKC. “We aim to get the buses on road by August 15. However, clearances and grants from RTOs to run them are awaited,” Surendra Bagade, General Manager, BEST said.

The BEST committee approved the MoU between MMRDA and BEST for running the hybrid buses in the meeting Tuesday. The MoU affirms that BEST will run the buses after operational and capital expenses of running them is borne by the MMRDA.

“These AC buses will prove to be a big relief to commuters,” Sunil Ganacharya, BEST committee member said. Bagade added that balance sheets will be submitted to the MMRDA once in two months for remuneration. Meanwhile, the MMRDA will procure the next five buses by August 15. “We received the first five last week and they are in Panvel,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson. It will hand over the buses to BEST after the registration process.

