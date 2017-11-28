BEST finances in a mess: Will recover ‘advance festival payment’ to staff, warns BMC

Just before Diwali, BEST employees had threatened to go on an indefinite strike if they were not paid Diwali bonus. (Express File Photo) Just before Diwali, BEST employees had threatened to go on an indefinite strike if they were not paid Diwali bonus. (Express File Photo)

After pointing out irregularities in the operations of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now threatened the former stating that it will recover the “advance festival payment” it had given BEST employees. The Rs 5,500 paid to each of the 42,000 BEST employees could be recovered from their salaries, the BMC has said.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Friday released a 10-page report pointing out mismanagement in BEST’s finances.

In October, just before Diwali, BEST employees had threatened to go on an indefinite strike if they were not paid Diwali bonus. To end the crisis, the BMC had offered to pay Diwali bonus to the employees.

“We had released ‘advance payment’ to the BEST employees as a loan, instead of a Diwali bonus,” said a senior official.

While BEST is facing a financial crisis and the BMC cannot legally release a bonus to BEST employees, the civic body released the sum as an advance festival payment. “We had released the sum as advance payment. However, once the situation improves, the amount will be considered a Diwali bonus and not a loan. But if they (BEST) fail to improve the situation, we will have to recover the sum,” said a senior BMC official.

Mehta said: “BEST has to take a decision soon. We are very clear about what we are to do. We have pointed out the flaws and irregularities. It is for them to act now and as soon as possible.”

A BEST official said: “We have already assured our employees that the situation will improve and the amount will not be recovered from the salaries. We have already started discussions and we are working on improvements, as suggested by the BMC.”

BEST buses form the city’s second largest public transport system. Nearly 30 lakh people travel by the buses every day. But the BEST’s transport division bears a monthly loss of Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore and has a total debt of Rs 2100 crore.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App