Beed zilla parishad wants rail line named after Gopinath Munde

The Beed Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has passed a resolution seeking naming of the Parli-Beed-Ahmednagar railway line after former Union minister Gopinath Munde. A resolution moved in the local self-government body in Marathwada region was passed unanimously yesterday, with speakers recalling contribution of the late BJP leader in initiating the railway line.

Among Munde’s three daughters, one is a state minister while another is a Lok Sabha member from Beed. Earlier this year, Pankaja, the eldest daughter who is a minister, managed to wrest control over the Beed ZP despite NCP securing more seats. NCP rebel Suresh Dhas helped Pankaja, who was involved in a battle of supremacy of Beed politics with her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

The Railways have initiated work this year on the railway line between Parli and Beed, which is part of the long-pending Parli-Beed-Ahmednagar project, with a deadline of 2019 in mind. Railways minister Suresh Prabhu in June laid the foundation stone of the Parli-Beed-Ahmednagar track in Parli in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Gopinath Munde’s death anniversary.

Work has commenced from either ends of the proposed 261 km track. Earlier this year, the trial run on a 15 km railway track between Ahmednagar and Narayandoho raised expectations that the project could soon see the light of day.

The Parli-Beed-Ahmednagar railway route has a financial outlay of Rs 2,272 crore. The Centre and state government have each agreed to bear 50 per cent of the project cost.

