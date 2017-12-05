Beed constable seeking sex change surgery undergoes tests

Lalita Salve prefers to be called Lalit Kumar Salve now. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Lalita Salve prefers to be called Lalit Kumar Salve now. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Beed constable Lalita Salve, who had sought permission for a sex change surgery, Monday underwent a medical evaluation at JJ hospital. The Bombay High Court had earlier directed the state-run hospital to submit a medical report on her.

The police constable had, while seeking permission from the Maharashtra Police for undergoing multiple surgeries to change her sex, had asked the force to retain her as constable post her surgery. Last week, she had approached the Bombay HC to direct the Maharashtra police to grant her leave for the long-drawn surgery.

A team of over six doctors, including a gynaecologist, psychiatrist, plastic surgeon, urologist, and an endocrinologist, evaluated the 29-year-old in a six-hour long procedure. According to Dr Ashok Anand, head of gynaecology at JJ hospital, the final report will be submitted to the court once all the test results are compiled. Salve underwent ultrasound, sonography, and psychiatric evaluation to confirm if she suffered from gender dysphoria. She also underwent a physical examination and urology test necessary before gender realignment surgery.

