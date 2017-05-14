Bear kills 3, injures 3 more in Chandrapur, shot dead

A sharp-shooter killed the animal by firing four shots. Express A sharp-shooter killed the animal by firing four shots. Express

Three persons were killed and three others were grievously injured in a bear attack in Talodhi range of Bramhapuri forest division in Chandrapur district on Saturday. With two more persons stranded on a tree and the violent bear waiting below, a decision was taken to shoot the animal. Accordingly, a sharp-shooter from the rescue team of Tadoba Andhari Tiger reserve buffer zone killed the animal by firing four shots from his SLR gun. The drama continued till 2 pm with a large gathering of irate villagers calling for death to the animal.

The bear, stated to be a female, attacked a group of men and women who had gone into the forest near Alewahi village to collect tendu leaves around 7.30 am. While one person, Ranjana Raut (56) from Pitali village, died on the spot, Bisan Kulmether (45) died in the government hospital at Sindewahi during treatment. Three other injured persons were shifted to Chandrapur government hospital where Farooq Usuf Sheikh (31) died during treatment.

The two other injured persons, Veena Raut (35) and Kunal Raut (16), were later taken to the government medical college in Nagpur. The sixth victim, Sachin Kulmethe (25) is being treated at Chandrapur. Head of Forest Force, Shri Bhagwan, said that the three persons injured who are now under treatment were out of danger.

A press note issued by the forest department said: “With the situation getting grimmer and with the lives of the two other villagers in danger, acting principal Chief Conservator of Forest Vinay Sinha issued shoot orders.”

Asked about probable reasons for the sudden violent behaviour of the bear, Bhagwan said: “Man-bear conflict usually occurs during tendu and mahua collection seasons as both are claimants to the forest produce. It is possible that the bear had her cubs somewhere around the place and might have felt threatened by the group. We will have to check if that was the case.”

In 2010, a female bear had killed four persons from Jarida village in Melghat forest in Amravati district. The animal was also shot dead.

One killed in tiger attack in gadchiroli

A tiger killed a farmer while he was working in his field, along with his wife, at Ravi village in Armori tehsil of Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

Waman Marappa, 55, was the deceased. His wife, whose name couldn’t be known, managed to escape back to the village.

The deputy conservator of forest, Vivek Hoshing, said: “We suspect that it is the same tiger that had killed a man in the adjoining Wadsa tehsil in April. I have sought orders to tranquillise the animal.”

