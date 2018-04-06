Battery cars at CSMT: Passengers say service should be made free

Users said they are demotivated to take the rides as they are being charged Rs 40 per trip. Users said they are demotivated to take the rides as they are being charged Rs 40 per trip.

FOUR DAYS after the Central Railway (CR) stationed battery-operated cars (BOC) to facilitate passengers using mail express trains, regular users complained that the service is of little use, as luggage is not being allowed on the cars. Users said they are further demotivated to take the rides as they are being charged Rs 40 per trip. Two battery-operated cars were introduced at CSMT on Monday. With tickets priced at Rs 40 per trip, the operations would be overseen by a private contractor for a period of five years.

Regular passengers complained that they were unable to use the service as they cannot carry their luggage along. “I read about the service in the news and thought of taking it before boarding Deccan Queen on Wednesday. When they told me that they would not carry luggage, I was dissuaded from using it, as it did not benefit me. I had to give my luggage to the porters,” said Reena Shah, a commuter on CR.

Another passenger, Rajesh Gola, who was traveling to Ajmer by Punjab Mail on Thursday with his family said: “How will I give my luggage to the porter and come by the car? It sounds illogical. While the car service is great, they must allow us to take luggage in the cars.”

The cars are expected to benefit passengers with physical disabilities, the elderly or those who are ill. Regular commuters said charging a fee would also not serve the purpose. “These services must be given for free. The railways must not charge us for it,” said Rajen Agnihotri, who frequently travels between Nashik and Mumbai.

Members of the porter association said if luggage is allowed on the cars, their business would get affected. “While the cars must take passengers, taking luggage should be not be allowed. Our business would get affected this way. We are also against increasing the number of these cars as no passenger will look for our service,” said Uttam Kangane, the head of the Porters’ Association in Mumbai.

The cars will be introduced at Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in a few days. “They would benefit elderly passengers. As they are recently-introduced, it would take time for them to become popular,” a senior railway official said.

Senior officials said they would soon be able to book the cars from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. “We are receiving bookings for between 40 and 45 passengers on a daily basis. Luggage up to 60 kg is allowed on the cart,” said S K Jain, the divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

