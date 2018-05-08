Base kitchens at CSMT, Mumbai Central: CCTV cameras with AI to keep eye on rodent activities

Eight cameras would be fitted inside each base kitchen. Eight cameras would be fitted inside each base kitchen.

BASE kitchens at Chhatarapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Mumbai Central are set to get CCTV cameras with Artificial Intelligence to trace rodent activities and anomalies while cooking. According to senior railway officials, the cameras will be continuously monitored in the IRCTC headquarters in Delhi .

“An Artificial Intelligence module has been developed by IRCTC to find anomalies in standard operating procedure using CCTV footage. With this module, base kitchens will be monitored pan India. The AI would detect an unexpected change or an event that does not conform to the expected pattern,” a senior IRCTC official said.

Eight cameras would be fitted inside each base kitchen. In July last year, a Comptroller and Auditor General audit report on catering services in Indian railways termed food served in railways as ‘unsuitable’ for human consumption. Officials said they have also been receiving complaints of stray animals, including dogs and cats entering kitchen premises.

“To begin with, 16 base kitchens of IRCTC have been installed with high definition cameras connected to huge monitors for AI vision detection. Live streaming of 16 base kitchens will be done. Suppose a chef or any kitchen supervisor is not wearing uniform, including the mandatory cap, the AI system will track that and automatically raise a report to the concerned contractor immediately. If the matter is not addressed within a certain time, it will further be reported to IRCTC authorities in charge,” an IRCTC official added.

According to IRCTC officials, once an issue has been captured through Artificial Intelligence, a ticket will be created automatically by the system. An alert for the same will be sent to all concerned via email as well as through the portal for necessary action.

“We will track the number of complaints from each kitchen on a regular basis. The performance of base kitchens will be reviewed over a period of time and their reports will be sent to them,” an official added.

The module has been developed in association with New Delhi based company WOBOT.

