Barrister Nath Pai Marg : Road with a colonial and socialist past

Barrister Nath Pai Marg is a 4-km stretch in Mazgaon.

Source: Ganesh Shirsekar Barrister Nath Pai Marg is a 4-km stretch in Mazgaon.Source: Ganesh Shirsekar

IF THE government’s plans to change the name of Reay Road railway station to Ghodapdeo come true, it will be the second time that the identity of the stretch of road on which the Grade 1 heritage structure stands changes.

The oldest available records show that the stretch was first called Reay Road after Lord Reay, the governor of Bombay between 1885 and 1890. Throughout colonial times, that remained its name, to commemorate Reay’s work. It is on this stretch that the harbourline railway station Reay Road connecting Mazgaon with Kurla was built in 1910.

Watch What Else Is making News

Today, the 4-km stretch in Mazgaon, the industrial centre of erstwhile Bombay, is called the Barrister Nath Pai Marg, after a socialist leader and a dynamic but forgotten parliamentarian belonging to the Praja Socialist Party. It got this name in the mid-70s.

Running parallel to the Eastern Freeway in the east, the Barrister Nath Pai Marg is an extension of the P D’Mello Road — an important access road between the north and south of Mumbai. The arterial road connects Mazgaon to Parel and to its east lies the famed Darukhana, the Mumbai Port Trust’s ship-breaking yard.

Pai, who hailed from Belgaum, was revered among his peers as a ‘forceful speaker’.

On many accounts, Pai spoke about the rights and wages of mill workers in Bombay. “Pai had very strong socialist ideologies and was known to be articulate. He was an important voice in the labour movement in Bombay,” says Arvind Ganachari, a former professor of history of the University of Mumbai.

According to Ganachari, the stretch which was named after Pai was then at the heart of the labour movement.

The stretch still bears the remnants of the mill era. It is on this road that Atlas mill compound still stands. Owned by a Bohra Muslim, the compound was one of the eminent textile mills of the time. However, after the downfall of the mill era, it was converted into a community space that now houses a Bohra masjid and a wedding hall.

Pai’s contributions to society are not limited to the labour movement. The Konkan Railway is the culmination of his efforts. Pai, who was a parliamentarian from Ratnagiri, is therefore known as the father of the Konkan Railway.

“Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru often told Pai that he was the right person in the wrong party. Nehru wanted Pai to join the Congress and take on the role of Finance Minister,” said Ganachari. However, being a man of socialist beliefs, Pai declined the offer.

The parliamentarian’s eloquence was much admired by the politicians of his time. Nehru was so fond of Pai’s debates in the Parliament that once he was willing to risk an evening flight back to Delhi from Chennai. “In those days it was not safe to fly in the dark but Nehru did not want to miss Pai’s remarks on the budget in the Parliament the next morning,” said Ganachari.