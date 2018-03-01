Barrack Road: From European soldiers, Irani cafes to a hospital’s footnote

Road has little to showcase from its colourful past. Road has little to showcase from its colourful past.

There was a time when European and Indian soldiers thronged the Barrack Road near Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai during the first decade of the 20th century. After the Partition, the soldiers had left and the road became a hub for Sindhi migrants, who took up residence there. Barrack Road, which once housed old Irani joints selling pocket-friendly beer, has little to showcase from its colourful past. In the present day, it houses a popular pizza outlet.

Malav Kakkad, whose father redeveloped Kakkad House, one of the prominent buildings on the quaint lane that begins from opposite Bombay hospital, crosses the Walter D’Souza garden and ends at Anandilal Podar Marg, said, “Recently, I asked my father why this road was called Barrack Road. He told me that during the British time, their soldiers’ barracks were housed here. As a result of that, the place came to be known as the Barrack Road.”

Historian Deepak Rao adds, “The way it worked was that the General and Major ranks officers would stay on the Queens Road. Even the Income Tax Office was also a military bungalow. For the jawans of the Bombay Marine battalion, they constructed barracks nearby, which lent the road its name. Hence, the area was called the Marine Lines. Also, the Dhobi Talao nearby was where the clothes of the jawans went for cleaning. It was an entire set up.”

Kakkad adds, “Even now if you cross the Barrack Road, on the other side you will find Air Force and maritime installations. These are the only reminders of its past. Apart from those things, you will not find many markers of the bygone era.”

Rao said that after 1925, the military units moved to the Colaba Military station and some of the buildings were then occupied by policemen. Kakkad said, “When my father purchased the Kakkad house for redevelopment, there were several policemen, who were tenants. Over a period of time, however, they all left one by one.”

Decades after came the Independence and the Partition that led to Sindhis occupying flats in several buildings on these roads, Rao said. Rafiq Khan, who works as a security guard on the road for a few years, said that to this day, there are several Sindhis and Gujaratis, who form a chunk of the residents.

Apart from this, the Road was also dotted with Irani cafes at one point. “What today is a famous thali joint right at the beginning of the Road was earlier Rebound restaurant, a small Irani joint having a beer bar. The beer cost Rs 3.50 at one point,” Rao said. Some of the Irani cafes serving alcohol around the lane like Felicia Permit Room and Restaurant, however, still stand on the road.

The lane also houses the Consulate of Zambia and towards the end of the lane is the Walter D’Souza garden, which has a Nana Nani park. “Before the park came up, there was an Anglo-Scottish cemetery at the other end of the road and people would be scared to go there. While now there is a garden and the area is bustling in the evenings, no one will believe at one point people were scared of going there.” Most people on the Barrack Road associate the road got its name due to some association with the Bombay hospital, a landmark now associated with the road.

Kakkad sums it up, “Now with the (Bombay) hospital and Income Tax offices nearby during the day it is mostly buzzing with doctors and accountants. In the nights the streets are mostly empty. There is nothing to indicate what this lane once was.”

