Obama’s little fans in Mumbai have a job offer: ‘Come, become our teacher’

With less than a month to go before he demits office, a group of city students from a municipality-run school is asking US President Barack Obama if he will become a teacher at their school. A group of Class III students from BMC’s Natwar Nagar Mumbai Public School in Jogeshwari East has drawn up an offer letter on a plain white sheet in neat crayon writing, requesting Obama to join as a teacher.

The students feature in a two-and-half minute video that was produced by non-profit Akanksha Foundation, which runs the school in partnership with the civic body. Namrata Gupta, headgirl and a Class III student, does most of the talking and begins by saying she read recently that Obama’s term as President would soon end. “Before you start looking for other jobs, we would like to offer you a job as our teacher at Akanksha,” she says in the video.

Namrata, who has only watched videos of Obama this past year in which he reads stories to children and plays with toddlers at the White House on Halloween, says she has heard that he was “fantastic as a teacher” and that he “loves kids”. “That’s all we need,” she says.

The five-year-old school has 186 children from kindergarten to Class III. The video has the children offering Obama the desk and chair in the teacher’s room and some added incentives. Namrata says Obama would have access to the school library, their gym, playground and “yummy Indian food every day”.

Akanksha Foundation’s Rekha Ghelani, who is the school leader, says the video was shot on the premises and the adjoining slum locality, where most of the students live, in mid-December. “We thought it would be most effective if the children speak in the video,” she said.

Namrata and her classmates are now anxious to know if their offer will reach the President. “Mere papa bole ki agar President Obama video dekhte hain toh woh laddoo batengey (My father told me if President Obama watches the video, he will distribute sweets),” laughed Namrata.