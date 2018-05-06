Bandra-Versova Sea Link set to begin by year end: Reliance Infra & Astaldi bag contract for BVSL

WITH the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Saturday handing the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the contractor for construction, work on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) is set to begin by the year end. During the MSRDC’s board meeting on Friday, it was decided to award the contract to a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Astaldi, an Italian multinational, after they were found to be the lowest bidder.

“We have awarded them the LoA and they should be able to begin the actual work in six months,” said a senior MSRDC official. After receiving the LoA, the contractor will conduct a survey and work on the design of the project. “This will take them around two to three months. Before that they have to pay a sum of Rs 275 crore as bid security,” he added.

While the MSRDC has been allotted a casting yard for the project at Juhu Koliwada, the contractors are likely to construct its casting yard in Palghar. “The contractor prefers to have the casting yard in Palghar. The materials will anyway be brought through waterway to the site,” the official said.

The contractor had submitted a bid for Rs 6,993.99 crore, Rs 593 crore more than the estimated cost of Rs 6,400 crore. However, of the three bids submitted for the project this was found to be the lowest.

The other bidders for the project were joint ventures of ITD Cem-Hyundai Engineering and L&T Infrastructure-Samsung C&T. Earlier in January, the MSRDC appointed Louis Berger as the consultant for the sea link at a cost of Rs 109 crore. Connecting the Bandra Worli Sea Link, the 9.6-km BVSL will have interchanges at Otter’s club in Bandra and Juhu Koliwada apart from an exit at Versova. An important part of the coastal road project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposes to further extend it to Ghodbunder Road through Marve and Bhayandar. It recently approved the alignment of the road and will soon seek environmental clearances.

