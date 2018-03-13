Bandra-Versova Sea Link: Lowest bid 30 per cent higher than estimated cost

The lowest bidder for the construction of the Bandra Versova Sea Link (BVSL) has quoted a price 30 per cent higher than the estimated price. Of the three bids received for the project, a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi were found to be the lowest bidders. They have submitted an estimated cost of Rs 6,993.99 crore for the construction of the 9.6-km sea link. This is over Rs 1,000 crore over the estimated cost of Rs 5,516 crore.

The construction is expected to begin post monsoon this year after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) finalises the contractor for the project. “After internal processes, the contractor has to be approved by the board and then it will go to the Cabinet for approval. The work order should be awarded by May but the physical work will begin only around September, after the monsoon is over,” said a senior MSRDC official.

The other bidders for the project were joint ventures of ITD Cem-Hyundai Engineering and L&T Infrastructure-Samsung C&T. Meanwhile, MSRDC still awaits clearance from the mangrove cell to construct in the mangrove patches. Connecting the Bandra Worli Sea Link, the bridge will have interchanges at Otter’s club in Bandra and Juhu Koliwada apart from an exit at Versova.

