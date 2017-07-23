Bandra road caves in

A huge portion of Zig Zag Road in Bandra caved in on Saturday morning amid heavy rains. According to officials from the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, at least 40 metres of the road caved in after heavy winds uprooted a tree along the stretch.

“The incident took place on Zig Zag Road that connects Dr Ambedkar Road and Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, Bandra (West). It happened around 4 am. The road caved in due to the fall of the only tree in the area. No one was hurt,” said an official.

“Paver blocks, used otherwise for making smaller roads or footpaths, must not be used for important roads like these. More than one tree could have fallen. Also, seepage of water into the road that was repaired only five years ago could have caused this,” said activist Anil Joseph.

