Bandra: Members of 2 families booked for illegal stay in govt flats

Cases of trespass had been registered against both families that had been staying in the government-owned premises illegally (Representational)

Two separate cases of civilians illegally staying in the government colony in Bandra East came to light this week, with the police booking two families.

Police had received information that government employees who were allotted flats in the colony had illegally leased them out to private individuals.

On Thursday, the police visited Building Number 10 in the government colony and found that in flat number 1835, a person named Suraj Jadhav was living with his wife Sheetal and his family.

Police said that a government official, named Januben Dungarsee, had illegally rented the flat to the Jadhav family.

After she died in February this year, the Jadhavs allegedly stopped paying rent to Dungarsee’s son, who then managed to evict them and locked the flat. “However, the Jadhav family broke the lock of the flat and began to stay there again,” said Rajendra Patil, senior inspector, Kherwadi police station.

During the search of the building, the police found that in flat number 1799, Shrikant Jadhav, a guard in the state education department, who has been allotted the house, had rented it out illegally to a person named Ramesh Khude for a monthly rent of Rs 11,000 and a deposit of Rs 50,000.

Patil said cases of trespass had been registered against both families that had been staying in the government-owned premises illegally.Patil added that the police has also written to the Public Works Department, which has constructed and maintains the colony, to identify and evict all such residents of the government colony who are not government employees.

