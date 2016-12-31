Bandra: Man kills sister for coming home late, say police

A 17-year-old girl was strangled to death allegedly by her older brother in Bandra Friday, as he objected to her returning home late. The police has arrested the man. The incident took place in Nargis Dutt Nagar on Friday morning, when Jamila Shaikh and her 26-year-old brother Akhtar Shaikh, a tailor, were having an argument. The siblings lived with their mother and a younger brother.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“Jamila would meet friends and stay out with them until early morning. Her brother did not like the fact that she

arrived home after dark and had warned her on several occasions,” said an officer at the Bandra police station.

According to the police, Jamila arrived home at 2 am on Friday and went to sleep. However, when she woke up later in the morning, Akhtar was furious. “He strangled her and banged her head on the floor, killing her,” said the officer. Akhtar was arrested soon after.