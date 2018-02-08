Bandra: Man kills brother, sleeps next to body, says police

Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his elder brother on Wednesday. Police said the accused smashed his brother’s head several times with a hammer and then slept next to the corpse for an hour. According to police, the accused has been identified as Nilesh Singh. He had been staying at Gyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra along with his elder brother Abhishek and their father Anil. An officer from Kherwadi police station said, “The trio had been delivering bread at different shops across the western suburbs. During the time of the crime, the father was at work while the elder brother had come home for lunch.”

After entering the house, Abhishek started yelling at his younger brother which angered Singh, following which he smashed his brother’s head using a hammer, police claimed. “The duo started fighting and as Singh found a hammer next to him, in a fit of rage he smashed his head. After his brother died, he slept next to his body,” the officer said. The incident came to light after neighbours found Abhishek’s body in a pool of blood with his younger brother sleeping next to him.

The neighbour informed the main police control room following which Kherwadi police rushed to the spot. “The neighbours had heard the two brothers fight and later as there was no noise, they peeped through the window and found the body with Singh sleeping next to him,” the officer said.

A police team was sent to the spot. They broke open the door and woke him up. Singh confessed to the crime and alleged he killed Abhishek as he was very dominating. “Singh claimed Abhishek had always stopped him from doing what he wanted. Whenever he wanted to play, his elder brother would come in between and ask him to do some work. He claimed he couldn’t take his dominating behaviour anymore, so he picked up a hammer and killed him,” the officer said. The accused has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

