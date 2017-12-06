Bandra: Guard held for ‘harassing’ tenant

They alleged local police did not help them and questioned the girl’s dress and forced them to tender a written apology. They alleged local police did not help them and questioned the girl’s dress and forced them to tender a written apology.

THE BANDRA police have arrested a watchman of an upscale residential society for allegedly harassing and threatening a 25-year-old tenant.

Police said the accused, Rajesh Mishra (28), passed lewd comments and harassed the woman inside the premises of the society.

The victim, who works as a professional photographer, confronted the watchman on Sunday, following which he allegeldly got a knife and threatened to kill her.

“On October 15, the victim organised a birthday party at her residence. When a guest asked the watchman for the victim’s flat number, the accused passed vulgar comments and asked the guest whether ‘they were her customers’, insinuating that she was a sex worker,” an officer from Bandra police station said.

After the woman came to know about the incident, she complained to the secretary of the building who warned the watchman about his behaviour. “On Sunday, when the victim was entering the building with her friend, the watchman saw the two and commented that she was going with her customer,” the officer said. When the victim confronted him about this, he allegedly got a knife and threatened to kill her.

On Monday, the accused threatened the victim again, following which she consulted her friends and approached Bandra police station. The police registered a case and sent a team to arrest the watchman. “The watchman, in his confession, said that he decided to teach the woman a lesson as he almost lost his job after she complained to the secretary,” a police officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in a Bandra court and remanded to police custody.

