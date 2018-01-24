Bandra fire: parents of dead toddler among those booked

The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Monday lodged an FIR against the housing society of Shoeb Manzil building. Express The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Monday lodged an FIR against the housing society of Shoeb Manzil building. Express

The parents of an 18-month-old girl, who died after a fire broke out in the pump room of a building in Bandra, were among those booked by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Police have now written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to identify the person who built the alleged illegal structure in which the family was living.

“In a few days, we will know who the person responsible for the construction is,” said Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade had on Monday lodged an FIR against the housing society of Shoeb Manzil building under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act engendering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday afternoon, a blaze occurred in the pump room of the building, above which an allegedly illegal room was constructed where the watchman of the building resided with his wife and two daughters, 18-month-old Didi Shankarbahadur Dhanu and four-year-old Uma Shankarbahadur Dhanu. While the younger child died in the fire, her elder sister sustained injuries.

Police have booked the parents for leaving the girls in the structure when the fire broke out. “We have handed over the body of the younger girl today, and we will record statements of the parents in the next few days. It is important to find whose negligence led to the death,” Thackeray said.

The girls’ father and watchman at Shoeb Manzil, Shankarbahadur Dhanu, said he was away when the fire broke out. “I had gone out for some work and their mother had gone to the market to buy vegetables when the incident occurred,” he said. His elder daughter is currently in the intensive care unit of Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West. “The doctor said she’s doing fine at present,” Dhanu said.

According to local residents, Dhanu had been working as a watchman for the past couple of years in the housing society. The building consists of ground-plus-two floors. It has a State Bank of India branch on the ground floor, a yoga centre on the first floor and a gym on the second floor.

