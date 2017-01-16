Bandra: Aaditya Thackeray meets with accident, no injuries

President of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Aaditya thackeray. President of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Aaditya thackeray.

Yuva Sena chief and son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, met with a minor accident while travelling in his car at Kalanagar junction, some distance from his Bandra residence, on Sunday afternoon.

Thackeray tweeted later that a speeding vehicle collided with his car and that no one was injured in the accident.

An officer at the local Kherwadi police station said that the person whose vehicle hit Thackeray’s vehicle had jumped a a traffic signal.