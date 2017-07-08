Ban on quarrying may hit work, MMRDA mulls setting up plant

NGT ban on quarrying activities in Navi Mumbai may affect some of the key projects of the MMRDA. NGT ban on quarrying activities in Navi Mumbai may affect some of the key projects of the MMRDA.

The National Green Tribunal’s ban on quarrying activities in Navi Mumbai may affect some of the key projects of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). According to officials, the unavailability of raw material due to the ban is affecting the construction of Metro corridors and flyovers in the city. “As most of our construction material came from Turbhe, the ban on quarrying is causing a shortage. Even though our contractors are willing to pay a higher price to acquire the material, they are unable to source it,” said Pravin Darade, the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

At present, the planning body is constructing the Dahisar East to Andheri East Metro 7 corridor and the Dahisar West to D N Nagar Metro 2A in the suburbs, apart from 12 flyovers across the city and the MMR, including the five that will come up at Kalanagar junction. Both the metro corridors are at the civil construction phase and require raw material on a daily basis. While the shortage has not affected the projects’ progress so far, any further shortfall might slow down the construction, officials feel. To prevent this, the MMRDA is now considering starting its own stone crushing and ready-mixed concrete (RMC) plant.

“With our own plant, we will not have to worry about the supply and we will be assured of the quality too,” said Darade. According to Darade, they will request government agencies in Navi Mumbai to lease out the quarries to the MMRDA and also have the crushing units nearby. The RMC plants will be started at Dahisar.

