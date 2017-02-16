Ban on horse-drawn buggies in Mumbai: How are Victoria owners, pullers being rehabilitated, Bombay HC asks

The High Court has directed the government to file its affidavit within two weeks; (above) a horse-drawn carriage. The High Court has directed the government to file its affidavit within two weeks; (above) a horse-drawn carriage.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the state to explain the steps it had taken to frame a policy to rehabilitate owners and pullers of Victoria horse carriages in the past two years.

In June 2015, the high court had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to put a complete stop to plying of Victoria buggies, as they were “illegal and violative of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act”. The court had further directed the state to come up with a comprehensive policy to rehabilitate the people and horses who would be impacted by the ban.

On Wednesday, when a PIL on the matter by NGO Animals and Birds Charitable Trust came up for hearing, additional government pleader Milind More sought four months to frame the policy. More told the court that the committee set up on the issue had held two meetings but would need more time.

“We need time to come up with a comprehensive policy for the cart owners, pullers and the horses. A sub-committee has already been appointed to look into this matter and has held meetings,” said More, adding that 221 persons and their families were expected to be affected by this move.

The petitioner’s lawyer objected to this, saying that the state was supposed to have formulated the policy by December 2015. The court expressed surprise that the government had done nothing towards framing the policy in the past two years and sought for an affidavit listing the steps taken so far.

“We still see these carriages plying at Marine Drive, carrying out business,” Justice V M Kanade said.

“The state will have to do two things. Firstly, it will have to identify the persons and their families affected by this move and then take steps for rehabilitation of the horses who will also be affected once the carriages stop plying. You must ensure that the horses get food and shelter,” said Justice Kanade.

The court was informed that certain organisations had already shown interest in sheltering to the horses. The bench has directed the government to file its affidavit in two weeks, while adding, “We are sure in future also nothing will happen.”