Balasaheb Thackeray memorial gets House nod

The state legislative assembly on Tuesday gave approval to the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Dadar in Mumbai. The Mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park is the place which has been identified for the grand memorial. A trust has been set up to look into the work. Earlier, the state government had issued an ordinance after the cabinet gave its nod for the Thackeray memorial last year. Today, the government mooted a legislation which got unanimous approval from all political parties including Congress, NCP and BJP. The details and design of the project is being worked out by the trust.