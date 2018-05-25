Bal Thackeray’s Sena never backstabbed, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

Stepping up the campaign against alliance partner Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Sena had played dirty politics by “breaking the family of late Chintamani Wanaga”. “Whether it was victory or defeat, he (Chintamani Wanaga) could never think of anything other than the welfare of the BJP,” Fadnavis said at a rally at Jawhar in Palghar district.

“Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena never backstabbed. During Balasaheb’s time, the organisation believed in taking up the challenge in the face. Unfortunately, today’s Sena indulges in plotting and backstabbing,” he said.

Turning to development issues and problems of tribals in the region, Fadnavis emphasised the significance of tribals’ rights to forest land title. He assured that by December 2019, not a single eligible tribal would be without forest land title. He said, “We will work to stop tribals’ migration.” He added that the government was committed to zero tolerance on malnutrition. While indicating that various nutrition schemes had been implemented and there was positive results, the chief minister said deaths due to malnutrition cannot be acceptable in a civil society.

Referring to the water problems in Palghar, specially in tribal hamlets, he said, “It is extremely unfortunate to see the hardships of the villagers for water. Jalyukt Shivar projects would be implemented that are suitable for the region to resolve the problems of drinking water and provide sustainable agriculture.”

Later in the evening at the Boisar public rally, the chief minister focussed on industries and employment.

