Bal Thackeray memorial: Reply within two weeks how you leased land for just Re 1, HC tells state, BMC

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government to explain how they had leased an area of 11,551 square metre for the construction of a memorial to late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the nominal rate of Re 1 per annum.

A bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Rajesh Ketkar was presiding over the final hearing of two public interest litigations (PILs) opposing the construction of such a memorial and leasing of the land for Re 1.

The bench has now directed the state to file within two weeks, an affidavit in reply clearing its stand on the issue.

“The state and BMC will have to explain to us under what provisions did they lease the land for just rupee one. Can this be done as per existing statutes?” the bench asked.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had passed a Bill in April with an amendment to lease out the plot that currently houses the Mayor’s Bungalow near Shivaji Park for construction of the memorial for just Re 1 per annum.

The PILs, filed earlier this year by two social activists, claim that if such a memorial is constructed at all, it must be funded by the followers of Bal Thackeray and not by the taxpayers’ money.

In an affidavit filed by the Urban Development department earlier, the state government had denied allegations that it had misused its powers in allotting the plot for the memorial at a “nominal rate.”

