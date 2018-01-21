Bajrang Dal man held as Muslim man still looks for Hindu wife a month after ‘abduction’

OVER a month after a 23-year-old was allegedly abducted while walking along with her husband outside a mall in Vashi in Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a Bajrang Dal activist. Sunil Pumpwell, an autorickshaw driver, reportedly carried out the abduction at the behest of the woman’s Mangalore-based parents, who are opposed to her marriage with a Muslim man.

The whereabouts of V K Reshma, however, remain unknown, with husband Mohammed Iqbal Chaudhury, 23, filing a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay High Court late last month. The court had asked police to investigate the matter, leading to the arrest of Pumpwell, who also belongs to Mangalore, on January 18. The marriage of Reshma and Chaudhury had been dubbed a case of ‘love jihad’, with Chaudhury projected as a Muslim radical by right-wing groups in Mangalore. Last month, days after Reshma went missing, the Bajrang Dal convenor in Mangalore, Sharan Pumpwell, had petitioned Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking an NIA probe.

As per an FIR filed by Chaudhury, four men had attacked him and Reshma on December 17, 2017, at Vashi, and taken away Reshma. In response, Reshma’s parents provided an affidavit dated December 20 to the Mumbai police containing a statement from their daughter which said she had returned home of her own will and was under no coercion. A few days later, Chaudhury again approached police saying Reshma had called him on December 24, saying she was being held captive at a relative’s home in Kerala and wasn’t sure of the location. He sought police help to trace the mobile number from which the call was made.

With no progress in the case, he approached the Bombay High Court on December 28, claiming he had complained to Mankhurd police multiple times fearing that his wife would be pressured to return to her parents’ home in Mangalore and that they were being threatened. He approached the court in January again about the call he received from Reshma.

Following court order to investigate the call, police first arrested a Mankhurd resident, Manoj Karotia. His interrogation led to the arrest of Pumpwell, police said. Chaudhury is an assistant engineer, based in the Mankhurd suburb of eastern Mumbai. Reshma, a final-year student at SDM Law College in Mangalore and the daughter of a businessman from Kasargod, who had been living in Qatar for many years, met Chaudhury on social media in 2016.

In statements provided to police and the high court, Chaudhury said Reshma’s family continued to oppose their marriage. After she was “kidnapped”, he told the media that soon after their marriage, Reshma had filed a complaint against her father in Mumbai saying he was trying to kidnap her and take her to Kasargod. In a second complaint with the Mangalore East police station, Reshma’s family accused her of taking away gold and a laptop when she left home. Police dropped this case after Reshma wrote to the Mangalore police commissioner saying she was being harassed by police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App