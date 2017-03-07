Bail to Kalyan man booked for instigating youth to join Islamic State

Kalyan resident Rizwan Khan, booked for allegedly instigating youth to join the terrorist organisation Islamic State, has been granted bail by a special court. Khan, who was arrested in August last year, was not named by the National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet filed in February. While filing the chargesheet, the NIA had informed the special court that it did not have enough evidence thus far to chargesheet Khan and a co-accused, Kerala-based preacher Maulana Haneef Thottimal. While Haneef was granted bail the next day since he had already completed 180 days in custody, Khan was granted bail on March 4.

The Nagpada police had arrested Haneef, Khan and Islamic Research Foundation employee Arshi Qureshi based on a complaint by one Abdul Majeed, who claimed that the three had influenced his son Ashfaq to join the Islamic State.

The NIA later took over the case from the Mumbai Police. Khan worked as a volunteer with Al-Birr Foundation. He has already been granted bail in the Kerala case in which he was first booked.

