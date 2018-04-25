Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Bail plea of seven arrested by ATS rejected

The seven men were arrested in January from various places, including Kalyan, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. The ATS claims the men, some of whom who were working as labourers and members of trade unions, had alleged links with the organisation. ENS

Mumbai | Published: April 25, 2018 2:27:54 am
Related News

A special court rejected the bail application of seven men arrested by the ATS for their alleged links with banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoists). They had sought bail on the ground that extension of time for filing of chargesheet was granted to the ATS without an opportunity being given to the defence. The men have been booked under charges including sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The seven men were arrested in January from various places, including Kalyan, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. The ATS claims the men, some of whom who were working as labourers and members of trade unions, had alleed links with the organisation. ENS

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now