Bail plea of seven arrested by ATS rejected

A special court rejected the bail application of seven men arrested by the ATS for their alleged links with banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoists). They had sought bail on the ground that extension of time for filing of chargesheet was granted to the ATS without an opportunity being given to the defence. The men have been booked under charges including sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The seven men were arrested in January from various places, including Kalyan, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. The ATS claims the men, some of whom who were working as labourers and members of trade unions, had alleed links with the organisation. ENS

