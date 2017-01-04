Bail application of main accused in Shahid Azmi murder rejected

A sessions court Tuesday rejected the bail application of Devendra Jagtap, the alleged gunman who shot dead advocate Shahid Azmi in 2010. Jagtap, who has been in judicial custody for nearly seven years, had filed for bail claiming delay in the trial.

On Tuesday, Judge D P Satawalekar verbally announced in the court that Jagtap’s plea was rejected. Azmi, who was representing accused in the 7/11 train blasts case, was shot dead at his Taximen’s Colony office in Kurla on February 11, 2010. The police booked five persons in the case, alleging Jagtap to be the shooter along with other accused Hasmukh Solanki. Two other accused were granted bail. Gangster Santosh Shetty, named as co-accused, was discharged. The trial in the case has not begun and the court was yet to frame charges against the accused.

Jagtap’s bail plea claimed that delay in trial led him to be in incarceration for nearly seven years. Special public prosecutor, Ajay Misar, opposed the plea stating that Jagtap could tamper with evidence including two eyewitnesses in the case if released.