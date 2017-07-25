Bachchu Kadu arrested for ‘manhandling’ Nashik civic chief

Representational Image Representational Image

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu was arrested and booked by the Nashik Police on Monday for allegedly manhandling Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Kadu represents Achalpur Assembly constituency in Amaravati district of Maharashtra and also heads an organisation called Prahar.

Kadu had been agitating against the Nashik Municipal Corporation for its inability to spend the mandated 3 per cent of the annual budget for the disabled in the city. He had also held a dharna outside the corporation to protest its inability to implement the rehabilitation of disabled persons in the city.

Kadu, along with a delegation of protesters, subsequently held a meeting with the NMC Commissioner. The interaction did not go down well and the Commissioner decided to wind up the meeting. A miffed Kadu is said to have have marched on to the Commissioner and an altercation took place before other officials stepped in.

“The MLA abused me and moved threateningly towards me. He also raised his hand against me, however, police officers present for my security stepped in. We will take legal action against the MLA,” Nashik Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna said. Kadu was later booked by the Nashik Police for assaulting a government official. The MLA has been a serial offender and embroiled in frequent clashes with government officials.

Last year, officials in the Mantralaya, the seat of power in Maharashtra, had threatened to go on a strike after Kadu had got into an altercation with an official. A few days back, Kadu had gotten into a verbal tiff with an IPS officer.

