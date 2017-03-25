Baby thought to be kidnapped: Three-year-old boy found with mother in Mumbai

POLICE TRACED a three-year-old boy, who was believed to have been kidnapped from Sakinaka, to Surat, Gujarat. The infant, however, was found to be residing with his mother, so the complaint has been recognised as a misunderstanding.

According to the Sakinaka police, the child went missing from his residence in Asalfa, Sakinaka on March 21. “The child was living with his maternal grandparents in Sakinaka for the past two months. On March 21, the child went missing and his grandparents filed a complaint. We started investigating and traced the missing child to Pandesara, Surat in Gujarat on March 23. But we found that the child was living with his mother,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior police inspector at Sakinaka police station.

According to the officer, the mother and her parents have a strained relationship. On March 21, the mother went to their house and took the child with her and left without informing her parents. The grandparents then thought that the child had been kidnapped. “The mother is legally entitled to take her child with her. As far as we are concerned, there is no case here now,” the officer said. “There was a communication gap. If the mother had informed her parents, there would not have been a need to file a case,” he added. The mother and son were now living in Surat.

Initially, the Sakinaka police had lodged a case of kidnapping but now has dismissed it as a complaint lodged over a misunderstanding.

