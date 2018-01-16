Baby stolen from Thane civil hospital found, three arrested

The Thane police handed over the baby to his mother Mohini Bhowar on Monday. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi) The Thane police handed over the baby to his mother Mohini Bhowar on Monday. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

THE Thane police rescued a newborn who had gone missing from the Thane Civil Hospital four hours since the baby’s birth on Sunday. The police have arrested a woman, who they said had taken away the baby, and two others for allegedly running a trafficking racket. The trio used to traffic newborn babies and had tried to steal babies earlier as well, police said. According to Crime Branch officers, the baby was stolen four hours after birth. “We were looking at multiple suspects, until we zeroed in on one of the women, who allegedly took the baby pretending to be a family member. By the time the family realised what had happened, the woman had left with the child,” said a senior officer from crime branch.

A Crime Branch team led by senior police inspector Nitin Thakre began checking railway stations, bus stops and other means of public transport. “We figured that she would want to take the child away from the city. We also realised that the baby would be noticeable, as it was only hours old,” said Thakre.

A tip-off led to an address in Kalyan where a woman and baby had been spotted. “We laid a trap as a potential customer for the baby, and went to their hideout in Pisawali village in Kalyan (East). We immediately arrested the woman and her accomplices,” a senior officer said. The woman, identified as Gudiya Rajbhar (35) has abducted children from hospitals in the past too, police said. She sold the babies with the help of her husband Sonu Rajbhar (40) and their friend Vijay Shrivastav (55).

“Our biggest challenge was to rescue the child in the shortest possible time as the baby was too small to be left without his mother. We are investigating if there were other people involved, but for now, these three have been arrested as a human trafficking gang,” DCP A Trimukhe (crime) said. The three were remanded in police custody till January 19.

